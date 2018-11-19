Apple slashes production orders for all 3 new iPhone models, reports WSJ

A customer compares the size of new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max at Apple Store in Singapore | Photo: Reuters

Inc has cut production orders in recent weeks for all three models launched in September, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing sources.

A lower-than-expected demand for the new iPhones and Apple's decision to offer more models has made it more difficult to anticipate the number of components and handsets the company needs, according to the paper.

shocked investors a few weeks ago with a lower-than-expected sales forecast for the quarter, prompting certain suppliers to issue warnings that pointed to weakness in new sales.

Forecasts have been particularly problematic for XR with cutting its production plan by up to a third of the nearly 70 million units some suppliers had been asked to produce between September and February, the paper said.

As recently as last week, Apple informed several suppliers that it lowered its production plan again for iPhone XR, the Journal reported.

The company started selling its latest phone generation, the and XS Max, in September and the XR model in October.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

