Asia stocks shaken by plunge in crude oil, growth worries

By Shinichi Saoshiro

(Reuters) - Asian shares edged lower as investors fretted about slowing global growth with sinking on worries about weakening world demand and oversupply.

U.S. crude futures dived 7 percent the previous day, suffering their biggest one-day loss in more than three years. The contracts last stood at $55.72 per barrel following a descent to $54.75 overnight, their lowest since November 2017.

warned on Tuesday that a supply glut could emerge in 2019 as the world slows and rivals increase production more quickly than expected.

The concerns about global growth pushed MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> down 0.07 percent.

Australian stocks <.AXJO> fell 0.5 percent, South Korea's <.KS11> lost 0.2 percent and Japan's Nikkei <.N225> added 0.3 percent.

The Dow <.DJI> and <.SPX> ended slightly lower on Tuesday as lower took a toll on energy shares, offsetting a small gain in and renewed hopes for progress in U.S.- trade talks. [.N]

The Nasdaq <.IXIC> managed to end essentially flat on Tuesday as a rebound in kept the index out of negative territory.

Riskier assets have been under intense selling pressure over the past two months as worries about a peak in earnings growth added to international trade tensions and signs of slowing in global investment and growth.

"The markets would have reacted more positively to U.S.- trade and Brexit-related headlines a few months ago," said Makoto Noji, chief at in

"But currently there is more focus on the possibility of both the U.S. and Chinese leaders maintaining their tough stance, with a compromise eluding them, and bogging down. Market sentiment is clearly cooling down."

The and agreed on the text for a divorce deal on Tuesday. will present the draft withdrawal agreement to her senior ministers on Wednesday for discussion and then decide on the next steps.

Lifted by the latest hopes for a deal, the pound extended overnight gains and was last 0.35 percent higher at $1.3016 .

Brexit hopes also supported the euro. The single currency was up 0.2 percent at $1.1310 , pulling back from a 17-month trough of $1.1216 brushed on Monday.

The euro's gains, however, were tempered by concerns over Italy's budget proposals. The rejected Italy's plan last month and has threatened to impose penalties if it is not revised to conform with EU regulations - something has indicated it is unwilling to do.

The dollar index <.DXY>, which measures the greenback's strength against six major currencies, slipped overnight to 97.303.

The index had steadily climbed to a 16-month peak of 97.693 on Monday amid the ongoing U.S.- trade dispute and the Federal Reserve's commitment to keep gradually raising interest rates.

Also weighing on the dollar, yields slid to more than one-week lows overnight as the sharp drop in suggested a more subdued inflation outlook. [US/]

