Asian shares, dollar becalmed awaiting trade news

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian share markets were left in limbo on Wednesday as optimism over the U.S.- trade deal was quickly replaced by caution ahead of a looming deadline on tariffs with

A flat finish on Wall Street and a dearth of major economic data across the region pointed to a quiet session ahead. MSCI's broadest index of shares outside <.MIAPJ0000PUS> edged up just 0.02 percent in early trade.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> rose 0.3 percent, while EMini futures for the added 0.11 percent.

Wall Street offered little in the way of direction. The Dow <.DJI> ended Tuesday up a bare 0.06 percent, while the <.SPX> gained 0.03 percent and the Nasdaq <.IXIC> 0.15 percent.

Analysts at noted the deadline for public comment on U.S. Donald Trump's increased tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods was less than a week away on Sept. 5.

"End-of-month flows could start to take hold into the end of the week, and combined with light flow and the risk of impending trade war escalation could result in conviction remaining light," they cautioned.

In Washington, Canada's main was in talks to preserve a three-nation following Monday's deal between the and

Trump warned he could proceed with alone and levy tariffs on if it does not come on board with the revised trade terms.

Yet even if Trump were to go with Mexico alone, would have to approve the deal in a process that would take months and put it beyond the mid-term elections.

"In a nutshell it seems that many contentious issues remain unresolved and there is a very tight timeline that needs to followed if a NAFTA deal is to be ratified by the current U.S. Congress," NAB analysts said in a note.

The has also said it wants to settle NAFTA before dealing with China, suggesting that trade dispute could run well into 2019.

Major currencies were quiet, with the dollar index <.DXY> all but flat at 94.738 after touching a three-week low overnight. It was going nowhere on the yen at 111.24 , having spent the past three sessions in a 110.93/111.49 range.

The euro held at $1.1693 after topping out at $1.1733 overnight. It faces stiff resistance in the $1.1750/90 zone and lingering concerns over where political uncertainty drove bond yields toward three-month highs.

In commodity markets, spot gold eased back to $1,202.11 after running into profit-taking at $1,214.28, its highest level since Aug. 10.

were a shade firmer. Brent added 7 cents to $76.05 a barrel , while U.S. crude rose 9 cents to $68.62 . [O/R]

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)

