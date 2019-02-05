BHEL third-quarter profit surges over 25 percent but misses estimates

-
(Reuters) - State-run power plant equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted a 25.3 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday but missed analysts' estimates.
Net profit came in at 1.92 billion rupees ($26.78 million), compared with 1.53 billion rupees a year ago, the company said.
Analysts on average had expected BHEL to post a profit of 2.54 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.
Total revenue from operations stood at 73.36 billion rupees, the New Delhi-headquartered company said.
($1 = 71.6860 rupees)
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru)
