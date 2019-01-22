Cambodian leader, in Beijing, says China pledges nearly $600 million in aid

(Reuters) - has pledged 4 billion yuan ($588 million) in aid to from 2019 to 2021, said on Tuesday, highlighting strong ties between and amid a threat of trade sanctions.

is on a three-day visit to China, his most important regional ally, and held bilateral talks with in in which he asked for more aid and investment in his Southeast Asian country's crucial textile industry.

Xi pledged the 2019-21 grant in response, Hun Sen's official post said. The Chinese leader also promised to import 400,000 tonnes of rice from Cambodia, vowed to push bilateral trade to $10 billion by 2023 and encouraged more Chinese investment, the post said.

"The said the relationship between and is very special, compared to other countries," Hun Sen's post said.

said in a statement Xi told wanted to strengthen political, economic and security cooperation with and increase China-Cambodia coordination at the and within the

The two sides should hasten links between China's Belt and Road plan and Cambodia's development strategy, Xi said. The statement made no mention of the financial aid.

China has already poured billions of dollars in development assistance and loans into Cambodia through Xi's Belt and Road initiative, which aims to bolster land and sea links with Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Middle East, and

Some Western governments have accused China of pulling countries into a debt trap with the initiative, an accusation China has denied.

Hun Sen's won all seats in a in July after the dissolved the (CNRP) in 2017 at the government's request.

The condemned the election as not credible and threatened to strip Cambodia of its Everything but Arms status because of the crackdown on the opposition, media and groups before the election.

It imposed tariffs on rice from Cambodia last week for the next three years to curb a surge in imports it said had damaged EU producers.

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Additional reporting by in BEIJING; Editing by Paul Tait)

