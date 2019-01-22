China's thirst for cognac helps Remy Q3 sales beat expectations

(Reuters) - French group reported stronger-than-expected third quarter revenues, as the early timing of the boosted premium sales while demand was also robust in the

The Chinese New Year, a crucial part of the calendar for the drinks industry in that country, starts on Feb. 5 this year as opposed to Feb. 16 last year.

said that this earlier start had helped sales in the third quarter.

Group sales reached 348 million euros ($395 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, showing like-for-like growth of 8.7 percent. This compared with average expectations of 8.2 percent growth in a company-compiled poll of 16 analysts.

Remy, which is trying to sell more of its higher-priced to boost profits, also kept its goal for growth in current operating profit at constant exchange rates and scope for the full year ending March 31.

sales alone grew 15.6 percent like-for-like in the quarter, accelerating from 12 percent growth in the second quarter, and beating analysts' expectations of 13.3 percent.

($1 = 0.8808 euros)

