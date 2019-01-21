Colombia's Transandino oil pipeline hit by bomb attack - Ecopetrol

(Reuters) - Colombian state-run company SA said on Sunday a bomb attack on the pipeline caused spillage in southwestern Narino close to the border with

The pipeline was not operating on Saturday during the attack, the first this year. There were 16 attacks in 2018, the company said.

did not say who was responsible for the bombing or when the pipeline would return to service.

The 306-km (190-mile) has capacity to transport about 85,000 barrels of crude daily from fields in to the port of Tumaco, from where it is exported.

Colombia's southern region has extensive coca crops and laboratories to produce cocaine. Rebels from the (ELN), dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of (FARC) and criminal gangs also fight for territorial control in the area.

The ELN frequently attacks and in the area.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Helen Murphy; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)