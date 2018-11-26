Didn't mention the need to review Nissan-Renault partnership: CEO Saikawa

-
-
Nissan Motor Co said Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa did not mention a need to review the automaker's equity partnership with French partner Renault SA at a town hall meeting he held with staff on Monday morning.
Nissan made the comment after the Nikkei business daily quoted Saikawa as telling employees that Nissan's "tie-up relationship with Renault was not on an equal basis", noting that Renault owns 43 per cent of Nissan, while the Japanese firm holds a non-voting 15 per cent in Renault.
A Nissan spokesman said Saikawa had mentioned an excessive concentration of power in one person - Carlos Ghosn - who is CEO and chairman of Renault and was, until his ousting last Thursday, also chairman of Nissan.
That had discouraged the other board members of Renault and Nissan from communicating directly with each other, instead of escalating decisions to Ghosn, the spokesman quoted Saikawa as telling staff.
