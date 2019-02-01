Drugmaker Dr. Reddy's third-quarter profit rises 65.3 percent, beats estimates

-
(Reuters) - Indian generic drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd posted a 65.3 percent surge in quarterly profit on Friday, driven by strong growth in emerging markets.
Third-quarter net profit came in at 5 billion rupees ($70.10 million), compared with 3.03 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said.
Analysts on average expected the Hyderabad-based company to post a profit of 3.94 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.
($1 = 71.3300 rupees)
