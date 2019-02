India faces challenges meeting 2019/20 fiscal deficit target - Moody's analyst

(Reuters) - will face challenges meeting its fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent for 2019/20, a Moody's said on Friday, after the government announced plans to step up rural income support in its last budget before a due by May.

set a fiscal deficit target of 3.4 percent of (GDP) for the year ending March 2020, higher than a previous estimate, and also said it would breach the current year's 3.3 percent deficit target.

"Taken together, it doesn't really bode well for their medium-term fiscal consolidation targets," said Gene Fang, associate managing director, group, "From that perspective we would say, on balance, it's credit negative."

However, he said the budget announcements did not change the rating agency's stance on Moody's rates India at "Baa2" with a "stable" outlook.

The government's new targets fall short of its earlier commitment to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3.1 percent by the end of March 2020, and to 3 percent by March 2021.

poured extra money into support for farmers and a rural jobs programme, as he seeks re-election.

"The chances are that these measures are going to have some fiscal cost and that unless there are cuts elsewhere or offsetting revenue increases... I think that in the medium term it may be more challenging to meet their fiscal deficit targets for next year," Fang said.

