JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

Davos: Total CEO says influx of U.S. oil exports could weigh on prices

United Tech fourth-quarter profit rises 73 percent
Business Standard

Siemens, Alstom both able to compete, EU's Vestager says

Reuters  |  BERLIN 

BERLIN (Reuters) - The rail divisions of Siemens and Alstom are world champions and are both able to compete in the market, the European Union's Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told Die Zeit newspaper, signalling scepticism over a planned merger of their rail businesses.

"We are talking about two great companies that are able to compete in the market", Vestager was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Vestager also said that the rail signalling business was very sensitive with regards to security, Die Zeit added.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; editing by Thomas Seythal)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements