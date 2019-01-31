Exclusive: Three state banks come off RBI watchlist

By Suvashree Choudhury

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Reserve of (RBI) on Thursday removed of and of Maharashtra from its prompt corrective action plan (PCA) for with high levels of bad debt and inadequate capital, confirming a newsbreak.

The RBI also removed a third from restrictions under the PCA framework, but said it will monitor the bank closely.

" and Bank of Maharashtra, which meet the regulatory norms including the Capital Conservation Buffer and have net NPAs (non performing assets) of less than 6 percent as per third quarter results, are taken out of the PCA framework," the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI's board for financial supervision chaired by new took the decision at its meeting on Thursday after reviewing the latest quarterly performance of all 11 banks on the PCA list, said a source, who asked not to be identified as discussions are private.

Bank of India shares rose as much as 5 percent after and ended 3.65 percent higher. rose as much as 5.6 percent before ending up 3.2 percent.

The 11 state-owned lenders on the RBI's list were barred from issuing fresh big-ticket loans or expanding operations and their financial performance is given close scrutiny.

There are 21 listed state-run banks in India that provide about two-third of total loans. With nearly half of them under a PCA plan and the rest cautious due to a record $150 billion in bad debt, the government has been keen the curbs be relaxed to boost their ability to lend.

Bank of India's net non-performing assets fell to 5.87 percent in the October-December quarter from 7.64 percent in July-September. Its capital adequacy ratio improved to 12.47 percent from 10.93 percent.

Bank of Maharashtra's net non-performing assets fell to 5.91 percent from 10.61 percent while its capital adequacy improved to 11.05 percent from 9.87 percent.

The government increased its planned capital infusion into state banks by 410 billion rupees ($5.76 billion) to 1.76 trillion rupees in the current fiscal year ending March.

(Editing by Euan Rocha, and Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)