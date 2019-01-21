Germany bans Iranian airline from its airspace after U.S. pressure

(Reuters) - has revoked the licence of an Iranian because it has been transporting military equipment and personnel to and other war zones, the foreign ministry said on Monday, after heavy U.S. pressure on to act.

The imposed sanctions on in 2011, saying it provided financial and other support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards, and has been pressing its European allies to follow suit.

The German ban on the takes immediate effect, a foreign ministry said.

Contacted by Reuters, in said it could not comment immediately on the ban.

The measure does not signal plans for the reimposition of broader sanctions against Iran, a source told

Mahan Air, established in 1992 as Iran's first private airline, has the country's largest fleet of aircraft and has flights to a number of European countries, including France, Italy, and

The U.S. in Berlin, Richard Grenell, who has long objected to Mahan Air's links to Germany, welcomed the ban.

" has flown terrorists, weapons, equipment, and funds to international locations to support Iranian terrorist proxy groups," he said in a statement.

"Iran's use of Mahan Air to support the Assad regime in Syria, for example, has contributed to incredible human suffering, violence, and political instability felt across the world," he said, referring to Syrian

"SECURITY NEEDS"

denied that the decision to ban Mahan air was the result of U.S. pressure.

"The German decision is based on considerations of our security needs," he told a regular conference.

"It cannot be ruled out that this could also transport cargo to that threatens our security. This is based on knowledge of past terrorist activities by in Europe," he added.

European countries have been under sustained U.S. pressure to reimpose sanctions on since last year pulled out of a nuclear non-proliferation treaty it had reached with under his predecessor

Along with Iran, the other signatories to the deal - Germany, France, Britain, and - are still trying to keep it alive.

The European countries, with more extensive economic ties to and mindful of the threat that would be posed by another nuclear state in their immediate neighbourhood, have sought to shield themselves from the impact of Washington's extra-territorial sanctions, with limited success.

(Reporting by and in Berlin, additional reporting by in London, writing by and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Gareth Jones)

