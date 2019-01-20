Ghosn may have had questionable ethics, co-chair of external Nissan probe says

By Maki and Tajitsu

(Reuters) - The of a committee set up by automaker to examine the root cause of alleged financial misconduct by ousted said he believed Ghosn may have had questionable ethical standards.

Ghosn, charged with three counts of financial misconduct, has been detained in since his arrest on Nov. 19. Ghosn denies the charges against him, which include understating his salary for eight years and temporarily transferring personal financial losses to Nissan's books.

"Having read the report on the internal investigation, my initial impression was that the of the company may have had questionable ethical standards," committee told a briefing late on Sunday after the panel held its first meeting.

Calls seeking comment from Ghosn's Tokyo-based lawyers went unanswered.

Nishioka, a former judge, added that he also saw problems with Nissan's governance, including the process of determining compensation for directors.

The panel, comprising three Nissan external directors and four third-party members, expects to meet three or four times before making recommendations to Nissan's board in March on how to tighten lax governance and approval processes for matters including director compensation and selection.

All seven members attended the first meeting in Tokyo, including Jean-Baptiste Duzan, an based in

For four hours, they discussed issues with two people involved with Nissan including how power had been heavily concentrated with Ghosn for years, Nishioka said, and possible ways to avoid such focus in the future.

Nishioka added that such a concentration of authority in one person was "questionable".

MOUNTING ALLEGATIONS

Nissan and partner Mitsubishi Motors, in which Nissan owns a controlling 34 percent stake, have been conducting their own internal investigations into alleged wrongdoing by Ghosn.

On Friday both accused him of improperly receiving $9 million in compensation from a joint venture between the two automakers, raising the possibility that the former boss of the Nissan- could face a fresh charge of embezzlement.

Separate internal investigations have found evidence that a small group of people at both companies helped to carry out or approve transactions including secret compensation and payments on Ghosn's handful of residences, people with knowledge of the matter have told

The arrest of Ghosn, who spearheaded Nissan's turnaround two decades ago, and the charges against him have jolted the auto industry, while muddying the outlook for Nissan's three-way alliance with France's and

Renault, which dominates the partnership through its 43.4 percent stake in Nissan, is expected to meet within days to consider potential candidates to replace Ghosn as CEO and chairman, sources have told

Despite repeated requests by Renault that Nissan hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting as soon as possible to select a new chairman, Nissan plans to wait for the committee's recommendations before making its nomination. Nissan's annual shareholders meeting is scheduled for June.

Nishioka said the committee had yet to discuss possible procedures for selection or governance issues related to the Nissan-Renault partnership including its capital structure. He did not rule out such discussions in the future.

France's government, which holds a 15 percent stake in Renault and has long pushed for a closer tie-up between Renault and Nissan, has told that it will seek an integration of the two companies, most likely under a single holding company, the Nikkei reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ghosn's wife, Carole Ghosn, has written to French to discuss her husband's situation, her said.

The representative, Devon Spurgeon, confirmed a report in French paper Journal du Dimanche that a letter had been sent to Macron this month, but declined to provide details.

Before his arrest, Ghosn had been working towards making the alliance "irreversible" and told in October that potential changes to the partnership's structure would come by June 2020.

Nissan owns a 15 percent non-voting stake in Renault.

