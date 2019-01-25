Global LNG: Asian prices down again, China resells cargo

By Ekaterina Kravtsova

LONDON (Reuters) - Asian spot prices for liquefied (LNG) fell for the fifth week in a row with no signs of demand picking up as temperatures remained above average in Asia-Pacific, allowing to absorbing supplies.

Spot prices for March delivery to this week dropped to around $8.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 20 cents from the previous week, trade sources said.

Lacklustre Chinese demand was illustrated by National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC) reselling a spare cargo on board the Neo tanker that had loaded in November and had been kept offshore in case of a surge in consumption.

CNOOC is offering out the Neo Energy, as well as the Hoegh Esperanza, which it used as a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) this winter, shipbrokers said. This is another sign of China's weak demand.

Some market players continue to reschedule deliveries to Asian buyers, with one source saying a cargo was pushed back to November from March.

Supply offers are ample.

Trading house and offered March cargoes in at $8.00-8.20/MMbtu in the Platts window, but had to lower offers to $7.75-7.85/MMbtu due to a lack of interest. No transactions took place by the time of publication.

Outages at and Indonesia's Bontang did not help prices to firm. At Bontang, where a train is offline until next week, indicated it may require a vessel to load a cargo in mid-February, signalling production is stable, shipbrokers said.

Indonesia's is selling two March cargoes in a tender closing Jan. 30, according to the Platts window.

In the Atlantic basin, offered a February cargo in a tender, while India's offered six cargoes for 2020 from its offtake from U. and Cove Point in two tenders that closed this week.

LNG PRICE FALLS TOO

Falling Asian prices coupled with robust gas hub prices, used as benchmarks for LNG trades, have led to an influx of cargoes to Europe, now the largest buyer of

But even here, LNG prices are falling, with two traders saying spot cargoes are now heard at discounts to British and Dutch prices, against which they are normally at premium.

" is at discount over indexes ... Even is coming flat to TTF (the Dutch gas hub price)," one European-based trade source said.

A U.S. cargo was sold to for delivery in late February below the Dutch gas benchmark, another said. Another U.S. cargo is on offer for March delivery to

Demand also came from Mexico's CFE which required two cargoes for February delivery.

Charter rates for vessels with modern propulsion dropped to $60,000s per day this week, a half of where the rates were in late December, and are expected to keep falling as more vessels becoming available, shipbrokers said.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova, additional reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Louise Heavens)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)