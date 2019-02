Global Markets: Asia shares rally to 4-1/2-month peak on hopes of U.S.-China trade deal

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian stocks advanced to 4-1/2-month highs on Wednesday as investors bet that Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators would be able to secure a deal to de-escalate their year-long tariff war.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside rose nearly 1.0 percent to reach its highest levels since Oct. 2.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.1 percent to six-month highs, while Korea's and Taiwan's index recovered to levels last seen in early October. Japan's Nikkei gained 0.75 percent to two-month highs.

Chinese shares rose 0.4 percent, extending their run of gains to 18 percent from their Jan. 4 trough, thanks to inflows of foreign funds.

The gains in topped those in Tuesday's Wall Street session, where the S&P 500 gained 0.15 percent, helped by upbeat results from The Nasdaq rose 0.19 percent, logging its seventh straight session of gains.

U.S. said on Tuesday that trade talks with were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying March 1 was not a "magical" date.

U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are currently scheduled to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent if no trade deal is reached by March 1.

Investors now expect Trump to meet Chinese next month, likely after China's annual congress meeting starting from March 5, to strike a deal, or secure a "memorandum of understanding."

"They will likely agree on importing a larger amount of and agricultural products," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, at Mizuho Securities, adding that will also "open up a part of its domestic and possibly some manufacturing sectors".

But he predicted China "will not back down on so-called structural issues. The two may perhaps agree to set up a body to continue discussing those issues. Markets are already in the middle of pricing in these things."

The two started a new round of talks to resolve their trade war on Tuesday, and sessions at a higher level are planned later this week, with Chinese visiting on Thursday and Friday.

BEHIND FED'S TURNAROUND

Investors are also looking to the release later on Wednesday of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy-setting meeting, where policymakers effectively signalled no further rate hikes and possible tweaks to its balance sheet normalisation.

told he was comfortable with the level U.S. interest rates are at now and that he sees no need to raise them again unless economic growth or inflation shifts to an unexpectedly higher gear.

But he also suggested the balance sheet rolloff would continue at least into next year at its current pace, dampening speculation that the Fed could end the process this year.

In the currency market, the euro firmed to $1.1350, bouncing back from Friday's three-month low of $1.1234, on the back of improving risk appetites.

The dollar gained 0.2 percent to 110.80 yen, edging near Thursday's seven-week peak of 111.13.

The British pound soared to $1.3063 on Tuesday, gaining 1.09 percent, a move some traders attributed to rising will make progress in seeking changes to her Brexit deal with the It last stood at $1.3070.

The Chinese yuan rose more than 0.5 percent to 6.7243 per dollar, its highest level in about three weeks after reported on Tuesday that the was seeking to secure a pledge from China that it will not devalue its yuan currency as part of a trade deal.

The yuan's strength also sparked bids for Asian currencies, with the Thai baht hitting five-year highs.

hovered near 2019 highs, supported by OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions on and Venezuela, but further gains were capped by soaring U.S. production and expectations of an economic slowdown.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) were at $56.01 per barrel, down 8 cents from their last settlement, but not far off their 2019 high of $56.33 reached earlier this week.

International Brent crude futures stood at $66.33 per barrel, having hit a three-month high of $66.83 per barrel earlier this week.

Gold rose 0.4 percent to 10-month highs of $1,346.50, extending its rally sparked in part by signs that the world's central banks are turning dovish.

The has also attracted safety bids on worries about Brexit, said Tatsufumi Okoshi, at

Palladium rose 1.4 percent to yet another record high, having risen about 19 percent so far this year, on expectations of increased demand due to stricter emissions standards.

