Global Markets: Asia shares up on Fed outlook, Aussie dollar seesaws after jobs data

By Daniel Leussink

(Reuters) - Asian shares pulled ahead to fresh 4-1/2-month highs on Thursday after the affirmed it would be "patient" on further interest rate rises and as Sino-U.S. trade talks hinted of progress towards a deal in their tariff war.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside edged up 0.4 percent to peak last seen in early October.

Australian shares rose 0.8 percent while the Australian dollar seesawed in the wake of strong jobs data for January.

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.1 percent by the midday break after closing at a two-month high on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained nearly 0.4 percent to hit a more than six-month high reached during the previous session.

Chinese shares were up 0.3 percent, near a more than half-year high.

Investors have been cheered over recent days by signs of progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks. The trade war between the economic giants have roiled financial markets over the past year.

The and have started to outline commitments in principle on the stickiest issues in their trade dispute, marking the most significant progress yet toward ending a seven-month trade war, sources familiar with the negotiations told

"We must be a little bit careful that if the trade negotiation would be ended with a temporary success, that could in turn mean the Fed might restart their monetary tightening," said Yoshinori Shigemi, a at in

U.S. said on Tuesday that trade negotiations were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying March 1 was not a "magical" date.

On Wall Street, all three ended in positive territory on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed's Jan. 29-30 meeting indicated policymakers see little risk to leaving rates alone, for now.

"The bar to restarting rate hikes in the near term seems to be quite high, with several participants arguing that rate increases would be necessary "only if inflation outcomes were higher than in (the) baseline outlook"," Paul Ashworth, at Capital Economics, said in a note.

"The upshot is we now expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged throughout this year, before a further deterioration in economic growth forces it to cut rates by a total of 75 basis points in 2020," he said.

The Fed signalled it will soon lay out a plan to stop letting go of $4 trillion in bonds and other assets, though policymakers are still debating how long their newly adopted "patient" stance on U.S. rates will last.

AUSSIE JUMPS, EURO STEADY

In the market, the Australian dollar was in the spotlight after employment numbers for January topped expectations.

The Aussie initially gained more than half a percent after the release of the figures, though it reversed course as the underlying soft outlook for the reinforced expectations of a possible rate cut this year.

The Aussie was last trading at $0.71595, down 0.05 percent on the day.

The euro held steady at $1.1345. Purchasing for the euro zone are due on Thursday and investors are also eyeing the release of minutes from the European Central Bank's January meeting later in the day.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was about 0.1 percent lower at 110.80 yen, moving off a seven-week peak of 111.13 reached last week.

Japanese contracted in February for the first time in two-and-a-half years as factories cut output amid shrinking domestic and export orders, a private business survey showed on Thursday.

The offshore Chinese yuan strengthened slightly to 6.7074 per dollar, touching its highest in about three weeks during the previous session.

The is seeking to secure a pledge from it will not devalue its yuan as part of an agreement intended to end the countries' trade war, reported on Tuesday.

In the commodity market, crude prices rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday to their highest in 2019 on hopes that will balance later this year. [O/R]

Oil prices were also helped by output cuts from top producers and U.S. sanctions on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members and

U.S. crude was last up 0.4 percent, or 21 cents, at $57.37 per barrel. Brent was 0.1 percent, or 8 cents, higher at $67.16.

Gold tacked on 0.1 percent to $1,339.90, close to a 10-month peak of $1,346.70 scaled on Wednesday.

