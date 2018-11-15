Global Markets: Asia stocks lifted by China-U.S. trade hopes; oil resumes retreat

By Shinichi Saoshiro

(Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Thursday, taking heart from a bounce in Chinese shares on that has delivered a written response to U.S. trade demands, while prices resumed their retreat on fears of oversupply.

sources told on Wednesday that had sent a response to U.S. demands for trade reform but gave no further details, raising hopes the two sides could resume negotiations to end their trade war.

U.S. futures fell 0.6 percent to $55.92 a barrel, after a slight bounce overnight that followed 12 straight losing sessions. Brent was down 0.5 percent at $65.89.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside was up 0.2 percent. The index had fallen the previous day as the sharp slide in prices heightened anxiety about the outlook for broad demand and global growth.

Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.4 percent.

Traders have cautiously welcomed in recent days that and have resumed informal discussions ahead of a meeting between presidents and late this month. Few market watchers expect a trade agreement at that meeting but hopes are growing that they agree on a de-escalation while the two sides pursue more detailed talks.

Elsewhere, Australian stocks fell 0.5 percent and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.25 percent.

"While it's difficult to pin-point a specific event for the risk-off move, recent themes appear to be keeping markets cautious include oil's recent plummet, Apple's fall, U.S. political gridlock, China's slowing growth, tightening liquidity, a hawkish Fed, earnings peak, Italian jitters, and uncertainty," wrote economists at

The fell for a fifth straight day overnight as financial stocks were hit by fears that industry regulations would tighten once the takes control of the

U.S. equities were also pressured by concerns that earnings growth might be peaking, trade tensions and a slowing global - factors that had triggered a rout in riskier assets in October.

"If U.S. stocks are to bounce back, economic indicators will be key," said Junichi Ishikawa, at in

"Immediate focus will be on today's U.S. data, which will provide a view of how private consumption -the main component of economic growth- is faring."

U.S. for October will be released at 1330 GMT.

In currencies, the pound and kept gains made after British May's cabinet backed her draft deal. now has to gain the support of parliament, though it is unclear whether she has enough votes to clinch approval.

The pound was a shade higher at $1.2998 after peaking at $1.3072 on Wednesday, when it tacked on 0.1 percent.

The added 0.15 percent to $1.1325 after advancing 0.2 percent overnight.

The single currency's upside was limited by uncertainty on how officials would react to Italy's latest fiscal proposal after they rejected a version of it last month for violation of certain EU rules.

on Wednesday re-submitted its draft 2019 budget to the with the same growth and deficit assumptions as a draft rejected for breaking rules, stepping up its showdown with the EU over its fiscal policy.

