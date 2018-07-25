Global Markets: Asia stocks track Wall Street gains, U.S.-EU meet keeps trade in focus

By Shinichi Saoshiro

(Reuters) - Asian stocks were higher on Wednesday, supported by strong Wall Street earnings and hopes spending would boost growth but trade tensions remain in focus ahead of a meeting between the U.S. and presidents.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside gained 0.2 percent.

The index extended the previous day's gains made after said it will adopt a more vigorous fiscal policy to cushion the impact of external uncertainties.

The Shanghai Composite Index was little changed after brushing a one-month high. It has advanced roughly 3 percent so far this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.6 percent.

South Korea's lost 0.15 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the closed at its highest level since Feb. 1 as Alphabet's blowout results bolstered expectations of a robust earnings season.

"Gains by U.S. shares are providing support for equities, as well as China's stimulus plan. Corporate earnings will continue to come out and these will be a key focal point for the markets, which also have to keep an eye on trade developments," said Soichiro Monji, at in

On the trade front, focus was on talks between U.S. and set later on Wednesday, at which trade issues are likely to dominate.

In foreign exchange markets, the dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was little changed at 94.568, having edged up from a near two-week low of 94.207.

The 10-year Treasury note yield stood at 2.943 percent after climbing to a six-week peak of 2.973 percent overnight.

The yield shot up this week on speculation the of was edging closer to unwinding its aggressive monetary stimulus, following reports late last week that the was holding preliminary discussions on possible changes to its

The euro edged up 0.05 percent to $1.1688 while the dollar added 0.05 percent to 111.26 yen.

The pound was up 0.05 percent at $1.3151, building on gains from the previous day on that British would lead negotiations on the country's departure from the

The decline in China's yuan's appears to have paused for the time being, with the currency a shade firmer at 6.797 per dollar. It pulled back from a 13-month low of 6.829 set the previous day on expectations that monetary conditions would be allowed to loosen further.

The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to $0.7411 after gaining 0.5 percent on Tuesday when hopes for China's stimulus lifted the currency.

The Turkish lira was on the defensive after the country's on Tuesday unexpectedly left interest rates on hold.

The central bank's decision was in focus amid investors' concern over its perceived lack of independence from Turkish The president is seen wanting lower borrowing costs to fuel economic growth, although the is tasked with combating inflationary pressure.

The South African rand, on the other hand, stood tall after surging more than 1 percent on Tuesday on that would invest $14.7 billion in the local

Copper on the (LME) traded at $6,270.50 per tonne after soaring 2.7 percent overnight to a two-week peak of $6,328.00.

Iron ore on the touched a two-month peak of 479.5 yuan a tonne.

Brent crude futures were up 0.67 percent at $73.92 a barrel, adding to the previous day's gains as market focus shifted away from oversupply concerns to the possibility of increasing Chinese demand.

(Editing by and Sam Holmes)

