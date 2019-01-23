Global Markets: Stocks reverse losses, U.S. dollar climbs in fragile rebound

By Josephine Mason

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Global markets recovered from earlier losses on Wednesday as investors made a cautious return to riskier assets, with the dollar rising and U.S. futures higher though worries about corporate and economic growth lingered.

Trading was choppy as hopes of more stimulus measures from to shore up its offset worries over progress between and in resolving their trade spat.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was back in positive territory around midday in London.

U.S. futures ESc1, 1YMc1, NQc1 pointed to a positive start for Wall Street after the heaviest losses in nearly three weeks after disappointing earnings.

Pan-European stocks .STOXX were up 0.4 percent at 1254 GMT.

The main of the earlier risk-off tone was a report that had rejected an offer from for preparatory trade talks this week ahead of high-level negotiations scheduled for next week.

"Even though the later denied the report, the damage had been done to sentiment," said Edward Park, deputy at

A thawing in U.S.- trade tensions has fuelled a rally in stocks through much of January, also supported by a more dovish-sounding Federal Reserve.

A fresh batch of weak corporate updates from European companies including luxury goods brand and Ingenico knocked confidence about fourth-quarter earnings.

"If earnings come in reasonably around expectations, the reality is equities are attractively valued across global regions," said James Bateman, of multi asset at

"If they disappoint consistently there is going to be a real reappraisal of fair value."

In another sign that risk appetite had marginally improved, the dollar held near a three-week high after the Bank of left monetary policy unchanged as expected, boosting risk appetite and sending the yen lower.

Against a basket of other currencies, the dollar was trading at 96.32, near the 96.484 hit in the previous session.

Most zone bond yields fell after the Bank of set the tone for further easing by warning of rising risks to its ahead of Thursday's meeting.

Markets expect the ECB to acknowledge growing threats to the zone

ROUGH YEAR AHEAD?

Justin Onuekwusi, a at said central banks' unwinding of stimulus, China's slowdown, the broader impact of trade wars and populist rhetoric from politicians were keeping markets on edge.

"All these issues have an impact ....Every time you have an increase in rhetoric, markets react. It feels like there is a greater political risk premium.

"The biggest near-term risk is that as you see markets fall, confidence drops and you get people not spending which becomes self-perpetuating. The near-term probability of that has increased."

Recent data has pointed to a rough year ahead for the world economy.

U.S. home sales tumbled 6.4 percent in December to their lowest in three years. Compared with a year earlier, they were down more than 10 percent for the first time since 2011.

House price increases slowed sharply, adding to evidence of a further loss of momentum in the housing market.

Canadian factory sales and wholesale trade both slumped more than expected in November, while in a survey by the ZEW research institute showed morale among German investors improved slightly in January, but their assessment of the economy's current condition deteriorated to a four-year low.

Japan's exports and imports also fell short of market expectations, with exports posting their biggest fall in more than two years.

In commodities, U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 was up 0.9 percent at $53.5 per barrel after shedding 1.9 percent the previous day.

((Additional reporting by Sujata Rao and Helen Reid in LONDON and Hideyuki Sano and Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; Editing by and John Stonestreet))

