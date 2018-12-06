Global markets: U.S. stock futures fall, Asia follows after Canada arrests Huawei CFO

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures tumbled on Thursday and Asian markets followed after Canadian authorities arrested a top of Chinese Technologies, fanning fears of further tensions between China and the

S&P500 futures fell almost 2 percent at one point in thin Asian morning trade and were last were down 0.7 percent.

The said Meng Wanzhou, of Huawei, was arrested early this month and that she was sought for extradition by the

The arrest heightened the sense of a major collision between the world's two largest economic powers not just over tariffs but also over technological hegemony.

It also came as an inversion in the U.S. has stoked global investor worries of a possible U.S. recession.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> slid 0.8 percent, with benchmark indexes in <.KS11> and Australia <.AXJO> down 0.6 percent and 0.2 percent, respectively.

Currencies were steadier, with major currencies little changed so far.

The euro traded flat at $1.1347 while the dollar dipped 0.1 percent against the yen to 113.01 . The yuan is also unmoved at 6.8660 in the offshore trade.

U.S. Treasuries futures were also almost flat.

The benchmark Treasury 10-year yield fell to its lowest point since mid-September on Tuesday while the five-year yield dropped below the two-year yield, causing a so-called inversion in the

Because an inverted curve has often tended to precede a recession, investors were spooked by that.

U.S. markets were closed on Wednesday to mark the death of former

