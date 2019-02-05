HSBC cuts dozens of investment banking jobs: source

(Reuters) - is preparing to lay off dozens of staff in its global & markets business, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as it continues a cost-cutting drive aimed at protecting its dividend.

The redundancies will mainly impact sales and advisory staff in the lender's global and markets divisions, the source said, with affected staff being informed this week.

A for declined to comment.

The cuts reflect several weeks of 2019 budget planning by the bank's senior management team, the source said, which recently welcomed former of Scotland as its new

(Reporting By and Lawrence White, Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)