(Reuters) - A top from Technologies Co Ltd can make a good case against being extradited to the United States, in part due to remarks made by U.S. Donald Trump, Canada's to said in comments broadcast on Wednesday.

The remarks by to Chinese-language media on Tuesday were the most explicit indication yet from a Canadian that Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, might avoid being sent to the

Meng was detained on Dec. 1 in Vancouver, where she is currently under house arrest. She was arrested at the request of the https://reut.rs/2HuT3WE over alleged violations of U.S. sanctions on

Trump last month told he would intervene in the case against Meng if it served national security interests or help close a trade deal with Canadian quickly warned not to politicize extradition cases.

In a short clip shown by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp, McCallum said Meng had "good arguments on her side," the first of which was "political involvement by comments from in her case."

McCallum also noted that has not applied the same sanctions against as the

" does not sign onto these sanctions. So I think she has some strong arguments she can make before a judge," he said. Freeland's office was not immediately available for comment.

The has until Jan 30 to file a formal extradition request and Canadian officials will then take up to a month to decide whether an extradition hearing is warranted. Legal experts say they expect a hearing to be held.

Meng's arrest has hurt Canada's relations with Beijing, which is demanding that she be freed https://reut.rs/2CDejnG.

subsequently detained two Canadians https://bit.ly/2Mrp80v last month, citing national security concerns, and a court later retried a Canadian who had already been jailed for drug smuggling and sentenced him to death https://reut.rs/2RKgaRJ.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)