India's industrial output grows 0.5 percent in November

Business Standard

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's industrial output in November grew 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the slowest since June 2017, government data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a growth of 4.1 percent for November.

November's growth was much slower than an upwardly revised 8.4 percent year-on-year increase in October, the data showed.

First Published: Fri, January 11 2019. 17:44 IST

