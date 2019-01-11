India's industrial output grows 0.5 percent in November

-
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's industrial output in November grew 0.5 percent from a year earlier, the slowest since June 2017, government data showed on Friday.
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a growth of 4.1 percent for November.
November's growth was much slower than an upwardly revised 8.4 percent year-on-year increase in October, the data showed.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
