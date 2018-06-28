India seeks bids from consultants for state insurance firms' merger

-
ALSO READ
LIC's FYP income jumps 13.5% to record Rs 1.34 tln in FY18
Financial crime on rise in life insurance sector: Report
Consultant to look at merger of three insurance cos: UIIC
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance to focus affluent customers, diversify products
SBI Life launches term policy with health cover
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Three Indian state-owned non-life insurance companies, which the government plans to merge into a single company, sought interest on Thursday from consultants to advice them on the deal, according to a public notice.
In February, the finance minister in his annual budget announced the plan to merge National Insurance Co Ltd, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd and United India Insurance Co Ltd.
The companies are not publicly traded.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krishna N. Das)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU