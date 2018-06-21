Intel CEO resigns after probe of relationship with employee

By and Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) - Chief resigned on Thursday after a probe found a consensual relationship with an employee violated company policy.

The of the largest U.S. chipmaker is the latest in a line of powerful men in business and politics to lose their jobs or resign over relationships viewed as inappropriate, a phenomenon highlighted by the #MeToo movement.

"An ongoing investigation by has confirmed a violation of Intel's non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers," Intel said in a statement.

The board named as and said it has begun a search for a permanent CEO,

Intel declined to give any further information about the probe. Intel shares fell 1.8 percent.

Krzanich, 58, an and Intel veteran known at the company as "BK," was appointed in May 2013. He led the company's shift to focus on making chips for data centers that from its traditional stronghold in personal computers. Intel shares more than doubled during his tenure.

He was recently credited with containing the fallout from the discovery of security flaws in the company's chips that could allow hackers to steal data from computers, although his sale of some Intel stock before the flaws were disclosed to investors attracted some criticism.

Corporations are under increasing pressure to "walk the walk" on behavior with the rise of the #MeToo movement, said Ivan Feinseth, at

In the last few months Martin Sorrell, of WPP Plc, and casino mogul of resigned after accusations of impropriety. Wynn has denied the accusations and Sorrell has denied any wrongdoing.

STRONG BENCH

Temporary replacement Swan has been Intel's since October 2016 and previously spent nine years as of Given his short tenure and lack of experience in manufacturing, he is not likely to be named permanent CEO, said.

While Intel has successfully pushed its way into the data center business, global competitors are catching up with its technology, said

"BK will go down in history as the that let Intel's process leadership advantage slip away," he said, adding that a change at the top could bring in fresh ideas.

Kevin Cassidy, an at Stifel, said that Intel would take the change in stride.

"Although we respect Krzanich's efforts in redirecting Intel's strategy from a computer-centric to a data-centric company, we view Intel as a process-driven company with a deep bench of CEO candidates that can continue to drive the corporate strategy," he said.

Intel on Thursday raised its second-quarter revenue and profit forecast, saying it expects quarterly revenue of about $16.9 billion and adjusted profit of about 99 cents per share, up from a previous forecast of $16.3 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings per share of 85 cents.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $16.29 billion and adjusted profit of 85 cents per share.

"There are no new payments as part of his departure," a source familiar with the company told

(Reporting by in Bengaluru and Stephen in San Francisco; writing by Peter Henderson; editing by and Bill Rigby)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)