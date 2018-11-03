Australia trade minister to visit China in sign of thaw

By Kelly

(Reuters) - Australia's will travel to on Sunday, in a sign that political tensions between the two countries may be easing.

Simon Birmingham, the first senior to visit in a year, will attend the International Import Expo, or CIEE, seen as an attempt by to allay foreign concern about its trade practices.

Relations between and the world's no.2 economy have been at low ebb over accusations of China's influence in Australia's media, universities and and its use of loans to build leverage over poorer island nations.

In August, banned from supplying equipment for a citing national security risks, a move the Chinese criticised as being "politically motivated".

China, however, remains Australia's top goods and services trading partner, accounting for 24 percent, or A$183.4 billion ($132.01 billion), of total trade in 2017, according to data from the

Birmingham said in a statement on Saturday that Australia's "high-level" delegation, which includes representation from state and territory governments, "reflects our ongoing commitment to our relationship with China".

The minister's press office would not immediately comment on whether Birmingham would meet with any senior Chinese officials on his trip to

Later in the week, Birmingham will visit Hong Kong where he is expected to meet with Edward Yau, "to move forward negotiations on the Australia-Hong Kong Free Trade Agreement".

Chinese is expected to open the CIEE with a speech on Monday. No officials from the United States, China's top trading partner, will attend, although leaders from 18 countries and thousands of foreign companies will be present.

($1 = 1.3893 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Kelly; Editing by Kim Coghill)

