(Reuters) - U.S. intends to end trade benefits for on Jan. 1 for not making sufficient progress on ending forced labor practices, the (USTR) said on Friday.

In a statement, USTR said Trump has determined after an annual eligibility review that is not in compliance with requirements of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which provides duty-free treatment for certain goods.

"Forced or compulsory labor practices like hereditary slavery have no place in the 21st century," Deputy U.S. Trade said.

"We hope will work with us to eradicate forced labor and hereditary slavery so that its AGOA eligibility may be restored in the future," Mahoney said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)