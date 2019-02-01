Japan's Nintendo, Line developing 'Dr. Mario World' mobile game

(Reuters) - Japan's Co Ltd said on Friday it was developing a mobile title with in the company's latest push into mobile gaming.

"Dr. Mario World", its latest mobile title featuring popular characters, will be released in mid-2019, the Kyoto-based company said in a statement.

needs to find new sources of revenue to offset its aging handheld device, but despite releasing mobile titles with and it has yet to score a big hit.

The company will undershoot its target of releasing two to three mobile titles in the financial year ending March after saying on Thursday that title "Mario Kart Tour" needed more work and pushing the release date back to mid-2019.

