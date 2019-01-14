JD Sports sees FY profit at higher end of market view

JUST IN
Reuters 

(Reuters) - JD Sports Fashion Plc said on Monday it expected full-year headline profit at the upper end of market expectations, as Britain's biggest sportswear retailer did not cut prices for products and maintained its margins.

JD, which owns brands such as Footpatrol and Cloggs, said it expects headline profit before tax between 325 million pounds ($417.72 million) and 352 million pounds, for the year ending Feb. 2, 2019.

($1 = 0.7780 pounds)

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

First Published: Mon, January 14 2019. 12:55 IST

