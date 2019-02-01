Jet Airways has agreed to Etihad's bailout terms, says report, boosting shares

(Reuters) - Ltd has agreed to most conditions set by shareholder for offering a lifeline to the debt-laden Indian carrier, newspaper said, sending Jet's shares soaring as much as 18 percent on Friday.

Both are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) within days, which would result in Jet Airways' founder and reducing his stake to 22 percent from 51 percent and stepping down from the board, the report said, citing sources.

Etihad's stake would go up to 40 percent from 24 percent and the lenders would convert some of their debt to equity, giving them about 30 percent ownership of the cash-strapped carrier, the newspaper reported.

said in a statement to the stock exchange that, as previously stated, the is working on a comprehensive resolution plan with lenders, lead by of (SBI), and other stakeholders.

Etihad declined to comment.

Saddled with debt of about $1.14 billion, has been hit by fierce competition, rupee depreciation and The airline, which controls a sixth of India's booming market, owes money to banks, vendors and lessors - some of whom are considering taking back aircraft, sources have told

Jet said on Monday it would seek shareholder approval next month to convert existing debt into equity and allow its lenders to nominate directors to its board, in an effort to resolve its financial issues.

SBI told reporters on Friday that efforts are on to resolve Jet's situation but declined to comment on how much stake the would end up taking if the debt for equity swap is approved.

Jet Airways is also behind on salary payments to pilots. The had agreed to pay the outstanding 25 percent of salary for October and 75 percent of November in January, while the remaining would be cleared in tranches by April.

While it has cleared dues for October, Jet has only paid 50 percent of the salary for November, two sources told Reuters, adding that the pilot's union is expected to meet with the management next week to discuss the issue.

In a letter to employees on Thursday, Jet Airways said that the airline's key stakeholders are "actively engaged" towards finalisation of a resolution plan and an outcome is "very close".

"Our chairman, are working hard on a balance sheet transaction that will help us eliminate our current challenges," Dube said in the letter, the contents of which were viewed by

"We are working as fast as we can for a successful outcome," Dube said, asking employees to be patient and warning that it might get tougher before it gets better.

The airline's directors are expected to discuss the legal formalities of the deal and other details at a board meeting on Feb. 14, the newspaper reported, adding that if Jet agrees to the terms, Etihad is willing to pump in $35 million immediately.

