SBI set to own 15 percent of Jet Airways after debt for equity swap - reports

(Reuters) - State Bank of India, a lender to Jet Airways, is likely to own 15 percent of the after the gets consent for a to equity swap, TV channels reported on Tuesday citing agencies.

said on Monday it would seek a shareholder nod next month to convert existing into equity, raise more money and allow its lenders to nominate a on its board as part of efforts to resolve its financing problems.

Jet's lenders could end up owning as much as 30 percent while its shareholder could see its stake go up to more than 40 percent from 24 percent at present as it infuses more equity, the TV channels reported.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Euan Rocha)

