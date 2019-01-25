Nasdaq boosted by chip rally, Dow, S&P 500 stall

By Stephen Culp

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged higher but the Dow closed nominally lower on Thursday as lingering anxieties about slowing global growth and unresolved trade disputes undercut a spate of strong earnings, while chipmakers rallied to give the a solid gain.

Fourth-quarter earnings continued to be generally positive, but U.S. Wilbur Ross' comments that the and were "miles and miles" from reaching a trade agreement curbed investor enthusiasm.

Chipmakers led the Nasdaq's rise, as and reported quarterly results that beat expectations. Texas Instruments Inc, while posting better-than-expected profit, disappointed on revenue.

The SE Semiconductor Index, under pressure in recent months after warned of waning demand, was saw its biggest one-day percentage gain since Dec. 26, advancing 5.7 percent.

Still, even in the face of upbeat corporate results, fears surrounding tariffs and the longest federal government shutdown in history weighed on investors.

"What we're seeing is the positive of strong earnings being offset by the very rapidly rising political risks," said Oliver Pursche, at in "There continues to be hope, but then the saying that we're miles apart on a trade deal certainly negates that positive."

"Right now markets are going to stay in a relatively tight trading range until they get some they can really digest and trade on," Pursche added. "There's no reason to sell but there's also no reason to buy."

Commercial air carriers American Airlines Group Inc, and all reported quarterly earnings that surpassed consensus estimates amid growing pressures related to the government shutdown.

The S&P 500 Airlines index gained 3.3 percent.

also reported earnings that surprised to the upside. The railroad operator, along with airlines and other companies, is a constituent of the closely watched Dow Jones Transportation index, ended the session up 1.1 percent.

The fell 22.38 points, or 0.09 percent, to 24,553.24, the S&P 500 gained 3.63 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,642.33 and the Composite added 47.70 points, or 0.68 percent, to 7,073.46.

Of the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, all but consumer staples, and materials advanced.

Fourth-quarter reporting season is in full-swing. With nearly one-fifth of S&P 500 having reported, 75.3 percent have surpassed Street estimates. Analysts now see S&P profit growth of 14.2 percent for the quarter.

Shares of jumped 5.6 percent after beating profit estimates and forecast better-than-expected 2019 profit.

soared by 74.6 percent after the utility was cleared of the 2017 Tubbs fire.

Mining company slid 13.1 percent after missing fourth-quarter profit expectations due to falling copper prices.

fell in after-hours trading after reporting lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue due to weakening demand.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.15-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.64-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Composite recorded 27 new highs and 36 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 6.94 billion shares, compared to the 7.88 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Tom Brown)

