Nifty, Sensex gain on upbeat macro indicators; IT stocks climb

By Arnab Paul

(Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, in line with broader Asian markets as a dovish stance by the boosted sentiment, while gains in Ltd lifted both indexes after the lender posted an improvement in asset quality.

Asian stocks rose to a four-month high after the Fed Reserve kept interest rates steady, while also discarding promises of "further gradual increases" amid signs of slowing global growth.

MSCI's broadest index of shares outside jumped 0.74 percent.

Investors shifted their focus to the ongoing talks between the and China, with hopes of bridging deep differences over Beijing's intellectual property and and easing months-long tariff war.

Indian shares were on track to snap a multi-session losing run with top boost Ltd climbing 2.2 percent and trading 1 percent higher.

Despite a fall in quarterly profit, said its asset quality had improved. On a separate note, an investigation into former found she had violated and the bank will seek to revoke her financial entitlements.

Analysts also feel investors are bullish ahead of the union budget on Friday.

"I think there is an expectation of concession and swaps for markets and I think the budget is going to be positive for the masses," said RK Gupta, managing director,

"But expect the markets to remain highly volatile until June."

The broader NSE Nifty was up 0.96 percent at 10,754, as of 0559 GMT, ahead of the F&O expiry later in the day, while the benchmark was 1.17 percent higher at 36,007.02.

However, the overall sentiment was restrained when home loan provider slumped 17 percent after sources told that the government had launched a probe into allegations of financial mismanagement against the company.

On Tuesday, a media report said Dewan diverted funds to shell to buy assets, among other things, though the company vehemently denied the allegations.

IT stocks were trading in the green, led by and Tech Mahindra Ltd, which were up 3 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively.

were sluggish, however, with and falling 4.8 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

Last week, a report alleged that Zee's promoter may figure in a probe linked to demonetisation-led deposits of 30 billion rupees ($422.54 million). Zee had denied the allegations.

($1 = 70.9990 Indian rupees)

(Reporting By in BENGALURU, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)