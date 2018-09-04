Nike shares dip as Kaepernick ad spurs boycott

(Reuters) - Shares of Inc fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday as calls for a boycott of the giant gained traction on after it chose as a face for adverts marking slogan.

Former Kaepernick, the first to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racism, posted a black-and-white close-up of himself on on Monday featuring the logo and "Just do it" along with the quote, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

The hashtag #NikeBoycott was among the top trending topics on on Tuesday morning, with users posting images of themselves burning and ripping their shoes and apparel.

"First the @ forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive?", user @sclancy79 said in a post retweeted 16,000 times.

Others took positively to Nike taking a stand on - "dear @Nike I appreciate you for standing with @Kaepernick7", vlogger tweeted.

U.S. has been critical of athletes taking a knee during the national anthem and has said he would love to see owners fire players who disrespect the American flag.

Nike, who confirmed on Monday that Kaepernick was part of the campaign and called him "one of the inspirational athletes of his generation", did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru, editing by Patrick Graham)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)