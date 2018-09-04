Tesco recruits dealmaker to board as non-executive director

(Reuters) - Britain's biggest retailer has beefed-up its dealmaking expertise with the appointment of a former and executive to its board.

The group, which bought for nearly 4 billion pounds ($5.1 billion) in February, said on Tuesday would join as a on Sept. 24.

Bethell is currently a at Atairos, an investment fund backed by NBC Universal, and a director of Exor, a listed holding company for the Agnelli family.

But she is best known is her previous role at Bain Capital, the private equity firm, where she was for over 18 years. She remains a

Prior to joining Bain Capital, Bethell worked group at with a focus on media and technology.

"Her broad range of skills and experience will be of significant benefit to the board as we implement our strategy," said

Allan said in February the purchase was not the start of a buying spree for

However, in July Tesco did agree to form a global purchasing alliance with France's

That deal came in the wake of Sainsbury's agreeing in April a 7.3 billion pounds takeover of Walmart's - a combination that could see the combined group overtake Tesco as

($1 = 0.7799 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)