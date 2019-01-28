Nissan says co-operating with SEC inquiry after report of probe on executive pay

(Reuters) - Motor Co said on Monday that it was co-operating with an inquiry by the (SEC) after a report said the regulator was investigating the Japanese automaker's disclosures on executive pay.

has accused its former Carlos Ghosn, first arrested on Nov. 19, of financial misconduct. Prosecutors have charged along with Ghosn for under-reporting his pay. Ghosn has denied the charges.

Bloomberg, citing sources, said the SEC is examining whether the company maintained adequate controls to prevent improper payments.

A Nissan confirmed the automaker received an inquiry from the U.S. regulator, without giving further details. The SEC was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

Nissan shares were down 1.0 percent at 919 yen in mid-afternoon trade, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in the Nikkei average.

(Reporting by in and in Bengaluru; Editing by and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)