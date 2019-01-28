Nissan says co-operating with SEC inquiry after report of probe on executive pay

-
ALSO READ
SEC probes Nissan over U.S. executive pay - Bloomberg
Ghosn, Kelly, Nissan charged with underreporting pay
Ghosn suspected of shifting personal investment losses to Nissan - Asahi
Explainer: It will be tough for Trump's SEC to overhaul reporting rules
Elon Musk steps down as Tesla's Chairman
-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co said on Monday that it was co-operating with an inquiry by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a report said the regulator was investigating the Japanese automaker's disclosures on executive pay.
Nissan has accused its former chairman Carlos Ghosn, first arrested on Nov. 19, of financial misconduct. Prosecutors have charged Nissan along with Ghosn for under-reporting his pay. Ghosn has denied the charges.
Bloomberg, citing sources, said the SEC is examining whether the company maintained adequate controls to prevent improper payments.
A Nissan spokesman confirmed the automaker received an inquiry from the U.S. regulator, without giving further details. The SEC was not immediately available to comment on the matter.
Nissan shares were down 1.0 percent at 919 yen in mid-afternoon trade, compared with a 0.4 percent decline in the Nikkei average.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando in Tokyo and Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU