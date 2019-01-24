Oil down on U.S. stock market weakness, rising U.S. supply

By Scott DiSavino

NEW YORK (Reuters) - prices fell on Wednesday, following most U.S. stock markets lower, on concerns about global economic weakness, forecasts for record U.S. shale production and declining U.S. gasoline prices.

Brent futures were down 70 cents, or 1.1 percent, at $60.80 a barrel by 1:28 p.m. EST (1828 GMT), while the most active U.S. Intermediate crude contract for March was down 67 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $52.34.

The S&P 500 Index <.SPX> turned negative on concerns about global economic weakness after rising about 0.7 percent earlier in the day. <.N>

In addition to the stock market woes, analysts said falling U.S. gasoline prices and rising crude output in the was also pressuring the crude market.

"We are paying particular attention to weakening NYMEX crack spreads where an increasingly heavy gasoline market is providing a limiter on near term WTI gains," Jim Ritterbusch, of in Chicago, said in a report.

The between U.S. gasoline futures and WTI crude on the (NYMEX) fell to $6.11 a barrel, its lowest since 2013.

Market participants said they are looking ahead to the U.S. weekly inventories report, which is expected to show a third weekly drawdown in crude stocks, but gasoline inventories were forecast to build for the eighth straight week. [EIA/S]

The weekly report from the American Institute (API), an industry group, is expected after the market settles on Wednesday, a day later than usual due to the U. holiday on Monday. Data from the Information Administration (EIA) will be released on Thursday.

The EIA said on Tuesday it expected shale output to rise to a record high in February.

For graphic on U.S. production growth, click https://tmsnrt.rs/2AZSnDc

"Rising output from the United States, together with the effects of the U.S.- trade war and growing prospects of the hitting its debt ceiling" were weighing on crude prices, said Abhishek Kumar, analyst at Interfax in

Those bearish market factors offset several bullish influences from around the world, including production cuts led by the Organization of the Exporting Countries and declining output from and

Venezuelan declared himself interim on Wednesday, while hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans poured onto the streets to demand an end to the socialist government of

The said the could impose new sanctions on Venezuela's as soon as this week if the political situation there deteriorates further.

(Additional reporting by in and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by and Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)