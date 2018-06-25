Oil prices fall on expected output rise in wake of OPEC deal

By Gloystein

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Brent fell over 1.5 percent on Monday as traders factored in an expected output increase that was agreed at the headquarters of the Organization of the Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna on Friday.

Brent futures, the international for oil prices, were at $74.21 per barrel at 0343 GMT, down 1.8 percent from their last close.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $68.40 a barrel, down 0.3 percent, supported more than Brent by a slight drop in U.S. drilling activity.

Prices initially jumped after the deal was announced late last week as it was not seen boosting supply by as much as some had expected.

OPEC and non-OPEC partners including have since 2017 cut output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to tighten the market and prop up prices.

Largely because of unplanned disruptions in places like and Angola, the group's output has been below the targeted cuts, which it now says will be reversed by supply rises especially from OPEC Although analysts warn there is little space capacity for large-scale output increases.

"Several ministers suggested that (rises) would correspond to a 0.7 million bpd increase in production," said U.S. following the announcement of the agreement, although it added that were risks "that production may be even lower than we assume" and that its output could fall further due to looming U.S. sanctions.

Still, Britain's said OPEC's and Russia's commitments would take "the market from a -0.2 million bpd deficit in H2 2018 to a 0.2 million bpd surplus".

Energy consultancy said the agreement "represents a compromise between responding to consumer pressure and the need for to maintain and prevent harming their economies".

In the United States, U.S. cut one oil rig, the first reduction in 12 weeks, taking the total rig count to 862, said on Friday.

That put the rig count on track for its smallest monthly gain since declining by two rigs in March with just three rigs added so far in June, although the overall level remains just one rig short of the March 2015 high from the previous week.

