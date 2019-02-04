Oil slides after hitting 2-month high on tighter supply outlook

By Alex Lawler

(Reuters) - hit a two-month high near $64 a barrel as OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela's exports brightened the supply outlook, but prices fell back on uncertainty about prospects for global economy.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies began a new round of supply cuts in January. These curbs, led by Saudi Arabia, have been compounded by involuntary losses that the Venezuelan sanctions could deepen.

" prices have lacked direction in today's trading session because of mixed market cues," said Abhishek Kumar, at Interfax in

"Insufficient progress made in the US- trade talks is weighing on prices, although losses are limited by implementation of the OPEC+ deal and concerns surrounding Venezuela's "

Brent crude, the global benchmark, hit $63.63 a barrel, the highest since Dec. 7, but was down 86 cents at $61.89 as of 1410 GMT.

U.S. crude hit a 2019 high of $55.75. It later fell $1.18 from the previous close to $54.08.

"You have the sanctions on Venezuela, on top of the reduced supply from Saudi Arabia," said Olivier Jakob, at "There's no sign of overhang in the "

OPEC supply fell in January by the largest amount in two years, a survey last week found. That offset limited compliance with the output-cutting deal so far by non-OPEC

The U.S. sanctions on will limit between and other countries and are similar to those imposed on last year, some analysts said after examining details announced by the

While OPEC and its allies are cutting output, the is expanding supply. Nonetheless, figures on Friday showed a drop in the number of U.S. to the lowest in eight months, lending prices some support.

"This points to a less pronounced rise in U.S. oil production," said Carsten Fritsch, at "The is more or less balanced," he added, citing the drop in OPEC output to a level close to forecast demand for the group's crude.

The main drag on prices has been concern about a possible slowdown in demand this year due to a weaker outlook for economic growth and developments such as the U.S.- trade dispute.

U.S. last week said he would meet his Chinese counterpart in the coming weeks to try to settle the dispute, and there are hopes that the two sides will come to an agreement.

(Additional reporting by in and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; editing by and Jane Merriman)

