By Alex Lawler

LONDON (Reuters) - OPEC is seeking to avoid a build-up in above the five-year average through a new deal with partners to curb supply in 2019, its told on Thursday.

also said he was hopeful that would remain robust in 2019 and that the producer alliance known as OPEC+ would stick to their commitments.

Worried by a drop in and rising supplies, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including agreed in December to return to production cuts in 2019. They pledged to lower output by 1.2 million bpd, of which OPEC's share is 800,000 bpd.

"We are not yet out of the winter woods," Barkindo said. "The principal objective is to voluntarily assist the to remain in balance through 2019 by ensuring that we avoid an inventory build up above the five-year industry average.

"The cannot afford to relapse into another downturn after surviving the longest and severe cycle," he said in reference to a 2014-2016

"We remain optimistic that healthy demand will hold during the year.

"Participating countries in the (supply cut deal with non-OPEC) have proved their commitment to working together to sustain market stability."

