JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

U.S. sanctions on Venezuela would reroute crude, leave refiners short
Business Standard

Pensions, one-time charges push Ford to fourth-quarter loss

Reuters  |  DETROIT 

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter loss, which it attributed partly to one-time charges, including pension-related costs.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker posted a loss of $116 million or 3 cents a share, down from a net profit of $2.5 billion or 63 cents a share in the same quarter in 2017.

Excluding one-time charges, the company reported a net profit of 30 cents per share, in line with a forecast Ford executives provided last week.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 02:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements