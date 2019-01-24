Verizon cuts seven percent of jobs in media unit

(Reuters) - Inc is cutting about 7 percent, or about 800 jobs, at its media unit, it said on Wednesday.

The cuts are in addition to a voluntary separation programme announced by Verizon in December that will see about 10,400 employees leave by the middle of 2019.

Verizon Media, formerly called Oath and home to its and divisions, had 11,385 employees at end of 2018.

The unit has struggled to improve Verizon's business, which competes with the likes of and Alphabet Inc's Google for ad dollars.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Sheila Dang in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)