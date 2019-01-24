U.S. sanctions on Venezuela would reroute crude, leave refiners short

By Devika and Collin Eaton

(Reuters) - Potential U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's exports would cut off the nation from refiners that are among its biggest customers, likely forcing it to send more crude to China, or other Asian countries, traders said on Wednesday.

U.S. refineries that depend on Venezuela's heavy crude would have even more trouble securing supplies as Canadian and Mexican crudes are often not as discounted and are limited in availability.

The is considering moves to cripple Venezuela's shipments, which account for nearly all of the country's exports, in response to the reelection of that was widely viewed as a sham.

has recognised as Venezuela's as protests against Maduro erupt across the country. It is also considering sanctions on deliveries, a move it has until now resisted, told on Wednesday.

has, on average, exported about 500,000 barrels of crude a day to the in 2018, according to data. The U.S. share of its exports has declined in recent years with more shipments going to and

[GRAPHIC: Venezuelan crude exports to the United States: https://tmsnrt.rs/2S4YIXB]

Those deliveries are being made largely through as output from state-run oil company Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., known as PDVSA [PDVSA.UL], has slumped to near 70-year lows in a nationwide economic crisis. Venezuela's output has been cut in half since 2016 to less than 1.2 million bpd, according to figures from OPEC secondary sources.

In the wake of sanctions the country could seek additional deals with Turkey, or other Asian nations, one of Venezuelan crude said.

"It will be costly for but eventually they'll be able to sell that oil to at a discount. There will be a period in the middle in which they have difficulty selling those barrels," said Francisco Monaldi, fellow in Latin American Energy Policy at the for Public Policy at in Houston.

[GRAPHIC: Top U.S. importers of Venezuelan crude: https://tmsnrt.rs/2RYGk2E]

Though the produces nearly 12 million barrels of oil a day, complex refineries need heavier crude grades to produce diesel and other high-margin products, and cannot simply sub in light crude.

Prices of heavier U.S. grades like Mars Sour , an offshore medium U.S. crude, and Heavy Louisiana Sweet crude , have risen as buyers scramble for supply. Mars traded at a $6.25 premium to U.S. crude on Tuesday, a five-year high, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

"It would make a tight market even tighter. If it happens, it would be an unambiguous headwind for refiners already struggling to find supplies," said Bob McNally, of Rapidan Energy Group, an in Bethesda,

[GRAPHIC: Venezuelan crude exports to U.S. refiners: https://tmsnrt.rs/2S42EI5.]

Traders said the United States may need to sell oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cover supply shortfalls as additional shipments are secured via or

Sanctions could also include U.S. exports of to Venezuela, used for blending with Venezuelan heavy crude.

