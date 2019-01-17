Weak Morgan Stanley results, trade worries to pull Wall Street lower at open

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to retreat from one-month highs on Thursday, hit by Morgan Stanley's weak results and renewed concerns over the progress of Sino-U.S. trade talks.

Shares of the Wall Street tumbled 4.3 percent after reporting a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as increased volatility at the end of the fourth quarter hurt its fixed income trading.

Sentiment was already weak after U.S. lawmakers introduced bills on Wednesday to ban the sale of U.S. chips or other components to Technologies Co Ltd or other Chinese telecoms firms that violate U.S. sanctions or export control laws.

Investors worried that the action against Huawei, which drew sharp criticism from China, could further complicate trade talks between and ahead of Chinese Liu He's visit to later this month.

"Concerns about trade policy has been simmering there for a while," said Scott Brown, at in St. Petersburg,

"There has been some chatter of a bigger impact of the government shutdown. It is really escalating and could be pose a threat to economic expansion."

The shutdown over Donald Trump's call for to fund a wall he promised to build on the U.S.-Mexican border entered its 27th day.

At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow were down 0.24 percent. S&P 500 were down 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 were down 0.09 percent.

Taiwan Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's largest contract chipmaker, forecast its sharpest quarterly revenue fall in a decade, joining other technology and companies to warn of a slowdown in global demand.

Shares of Intel Corp, and fell between 0.3 percent and 1.5 percent, while Apple Inc's shares fell 0.4 percent.

Netflix Inc, the first to report results after the bell on Thursday, dipped 0.2 percent. The video-streaming pioneer raised U.S. subscription rates earlier this week.

The S&P 500 stands 12 percent away from its Sept. 20 record close, after hitting a 20-month low in December on concerns over a global economic slowdown.

Analysts have cut their expectations for S&P 500 companies' fourth-quarter profit growth to 14.3 percent from the 20.1 percent forecast on Oct. 1, per IBES data from Refinitiv.

Easing some concerns over the domestic economy, latest data showed the number of Americans filing applications for jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to sustained labor market strength.

Editing by Anil D'Silva

