Reliance Communications lays out debt resolution plan

(Reuters) - Indian telecoms company Communications Ltd (RCom) will propose a plan to sell its assets, airwaves and to resolve its debt, the firm said on Sunday.

RCom, controlled by Anil Ambani, last week saidit will seek fast-track resolution through (NCLT).

RCom's net debt stood at around $7 billion as of March 2017when it last made the number public.

The company said its new proposal resembles a previous plan, which was hampered however by a lack of regulatory approvals and legal battles.

It expressed confidence on Sunday that its "substantial unsustainable debt and liabilities" would be extinguished under the NCLT process and it would be able to overcome challengesraised by minority lenders.

RCom has reported a string of losses during a price war triggered by the market entry of Industries' telecoms venture Infocomm, owned by - Asia's richest person and Anil Ambani's older brother.

