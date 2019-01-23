Reliance Communications posts wider loss in third quarter

(Reuters) - Debt-laden company Communications Ltd (RCom) on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the third quarter, hurt by higher expenses.

Net loss came in at 2.38 billion rupees ($33.38 million) for the October-December quarter, compared to a loss of 1.30 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations fell about 6.5 percent to 10.70 billion rupees.

Earlier this year, RCom said it remained "fully committed" to settle dues with gearmaker from the proceeds of to Jio Infocomm Ltd

($1 = 71.3060 Indian rupees)

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

