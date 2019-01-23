JUST IN
Reliance Communications posts wider loss in third quarter

Reuters 

(Reuters) - Debt-laden Indian telecom company Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) on Wednesday reported a wider loss for the third quarter, hurt by higher expenses.

Net loss came in at 2.38 billion rupees ($33.38 million) for the October-December quarter, compared to a loss of 1.30 billion rupees in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations fell about 6.5 percent to 10.70 billion rupees.

Earlier this year, RCom said it remained "fully committed" to settle dues with Swedish telecom gearmaker Ericsson from the proceeds of wireless assets sale to Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd

($1 = 71.3060 Indian rupees)

(Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:31 IST

