Renault executives, French government officials to meet Nissan CEO: Nikkei

TOKYO/ (Reuters) - executives and officials were planning to meet in on Thursday, Japanese media said, as the automakers consider their partnership in the wake of Carlos Ghosn's arrest.

Ghosn, arrested and detained in since Nov. 19, has been indicted in on charges of under-reporting his salary for eight years through March 2018, and temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Motor during the global financial crisis.

ousted him as following his arrest, with - the third member of the automaking alliance - soon following suit.

Ghosn, however, continues to Renault, where he is also CEO, as well as the alliance.

The visiting French delegation is seeking an explanation from Nissan's management regarding its in the wake of Ghosn's arrest, reported, without citing sources.

Emmanuel Moulin, to French Bruno Le Maire, and Martin Vial, who heads the and is also a director, were likely to discuss potential candidates for Ghosn's successor at Renault, a person with knowledge of the issue told

The declined to comment on the itinerary for the delegation. Nissan could not be immediately reached.

Renault, under increasing government pressure to name a new and chairman, is planning to hold a board meeting later this week to begin the process of appointing one or more successors to Ghosn, three people briefed on the process have told

Jean-Dominique Senard, who is soon to step down as of Michelin, is likely to replace Ghosn as chairman, according to two sources.

The French state and its advisers are also considering candidates for the Renault CEO role currently occupied on an interim basis by Ghosn's deputy

