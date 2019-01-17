Volkswagen says cars compliant with India emission norms but will deposit penalty

(Reuters) - German carmaker AG said on Thursday that its cars are compliant with India's emission norms but it will still deposit a penalty of 1 billion rupees ($14.08 million) as directed by the country's green court.

India's pollution court on Thursday asked the to deposit 1 billion rupees by Friday failing which could cause punitive actions including the arrest of its and the seizure of its properties, local television channels said.

in its statement said the order by the (NGT) ordering the penalty is being challenged in the but the company will still deposit the money.

"The Group will comply with the order of NGT and deposit the money, as directed," said.

($1 = 71.0400 Indian rupees)

