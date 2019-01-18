Oil climbs 1 percent on OPEC output cut, but U.S. production robust

By Browning

LONDON (Reuters) - prices rose over 1 pct on Friday after a report from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) showed its production fell sharply last month, easing some fears about prolonged oversupply.

International Brent futures were up 62 cents, or 1.01 percent, at $61.80 per barrel at 0955 GMT. Brent has risen about 2 percent this week, its third straight week of gains.

Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.64 per barrel, up 57 cents, or 1.09 percent, from their last settlement.

OPEC along with other producers including agreed last year to output cuts effective Jan. 1 to avert a glut.

The club's monthly report showed it had made a strong start in December even before the pact went into effect, implementing the biggest month-on-month production drop in almost two years.

In a sign that global supply could tighten further, a U.S.-based think-tank predicted that the may grant waivers on sanctions it imposed on importing Iranian to fewer countries.

Political risk advisory said China, India, Japan, and are likely to receive extended waivers, while those for Italy, and would likely be removed.

"The combination of production cuts by OPEC+ (especially the Saudis) and tightening sanctions on Iranian have brought the market close to balance," Jefferies said on Friday.

Tempering support for prices, however, are signs of weakening demand and surging output.

The International Energy Agency said on Friday that U.S. oil production growth combined with a slowing global will put under pressure.

"By the middle of the year, U.S. crude output will probably be more than the capacity of either or Russia," said the IEA, which kept its estimate of oil demand growth unchanged and close to 2018 levels at 1.4 million barrels bpd.

Markets were also buoyed by signs that the and may soon resolve their trade dispute in talks scheduled for Jan. 30

reported on Thursday that was considering lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports.

But U.S. stocks pared some of those gains after a denied the report, adding more uncertainty to the dispute which has kept global markets on edge for months.

